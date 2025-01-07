No. 13 Georgia Tech biggest surprise of the 5 unbeaten teams left in Division I women’s basketball

Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner is taking it one game at a time with her No. 13 Yellow Jackets, not looking too far ahead. The team is one of the five unbeatens left in Division I women’s basketball, joining No. 1 UCLA, No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 Ohio State. The Yellow Jackets were coming off a 17-16 season and built the non-conference schedule with a lot of home games early on to build up confidence. So far it’s worked as they are 15-0.

