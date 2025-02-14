No. 13 Duke women force 33 turnovers in a 72-47 win over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Toby Fournier scored 17 points, Oluchi Okananwa added 15 points and No. 13 Duke beat Wake Forest 72-47 on Thursday night.

Duke (20-5, 11-2 ACC) secured its third straight 20-win season — with five games remaining in the regular season. It was the Blue Devils’ 10th win in the last 11 meetings with the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest was undone by 33 turnovers, leading to 41 points. Twenty of those turnovers came in a first half, but Duke only led 29-19.

Fournier put Duke ahead by double figures for good with 5:58 left in the second half. Okananwa gave the Blue Devils a 46-28 lead after three quarters and the lead didn’t drop below 17 points from there.

Ashlon Jackson, who averages 13 points per game, was held to seven points after making 2 of 7 shots for Duke. Jackson did set a career-high with seven assists. Reigan Richardson, at 10.1 ppg, was also 2 of 7 and finished with four points.

Rylie Theuerkauf scored 11 points for Wake Forest (8-16, 1-12), which has lost four straight.

Duke has the weekend off before battling No. 2 Notre Dame on Monday. Wake Forest faces another ranked opponent on Sunday against No. 19 Georgia Tech.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.