No. 12 Texas A&M beats Houston Christian 77-45

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Hayden Hefner had 19 points and fellow guard Manny Obaseki scored 13 as No. 12 Texas A&M defeated Houston Christian 77-45. The Aggies built a double-digit lead with 6:50 remaining in the first half on a tip-in by Jaelyn Lee and never glanced back. They shot 47% from the field. Houston Christian shot a season-worst 2 of 20 from the 3-point line. D’Aundre Samuels led the Huskies with 12 points, their only player in double digits. The Aggies played without star guard Wade Taylor IV, who missed the contest with a minor injury and is expected back soon.

