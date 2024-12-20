No. 12 Texas A&M beats Houston Christian 77-45

By The Associated Press
Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) drives the baseline against Houston Christian guard Bryson Dawkins (9) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Craft]

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Hayden Hefner had 19 points and fellow guard Manny Obaseki scored 13 as No. 12 Texas A&M defeated Houston Christian 77-45. The Aggies built a double-digit lead with 6:50 remaining in the first half on a tip-in by Jaelyn Lee and never glanced back. They shot 47% from the field. Houston Christian shot a season-worst 2 of 20 from the 3-point line. D’Aundre Samuels led the Huskies with 12 points, their only player in double digits. The Aggies played without star guard Wade Taylor IV, who missed the contest with a minor injury and is expected back soon.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.