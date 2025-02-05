No. 12 St. John’s passes 1st test of big week with victory over No. 11 Marquette

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a long time since St. John’s enjoyed this much success, and energized fans are starting to feel it.

“We want UConn! We want UConn!” a few chanted during the waning seconds on Tuesday night as the 12th-ranked Red Storm polished off a 70-64 victory over No. 11 Marquette in their Big East showdown at Madison Square Garden.

It was a rousing start to a measuring-stick week for Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino’s streaking team, which maintained sole possession of first place in the conference and improved to 1-1 against ranked opponents this season.

Up next is a visit Friday night to No. 19 UConn, the two-time defending national champion.

“It’s a nice feeling. It’s good to enjoy it. But we know we’re not done,” guard Kadary Richmond said.

Richmond, a Seton Hall transfer, had 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in his latest outstanding all-around performance.

Leading scorer RJ Luis Jr. added 17 points and 11 boards as the Red Storm (20-3, 11-1) won for the 15th time in 16 games. St. John’s has won nine straight regular-season Big East games for the first time since 1984-85, when the program reached the Final Four under Hall of Fame coach Lou Carnesecca.

“We put in a lot of hard work in the preseason. You guys can see it now,” Luis said. “I think we’re having a great season. We have a lot to accomplish yet. And the guys are hungry and we’re going to go after it.”

Zuby Ejiofor had 13 points and 13 rebounds to help St. John’s improve to 15-0 at home before a roaring crowd of 16,521 that included New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, former Mets closer John Franco and ex-Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz.

With its highest ranking in 25 years, St. John’s is off to the school’s best start since 1985-86. The last time the program was 11-1 or better in Big East play, the Johnnies opened 14-0 in 1985 during the glory days led by Carnesecca and star player Chris Mullin.

“Seeing St. John’s come back is so much fun,” said the 72-year-old Pitino, who is in his second season at St. John’s. “I’m having a blast coaching these guys. I’m having a blast seeing The Garden explode like this. I’m so happy for the fans and so appreciative of everybody coming out and being supportive of us.”

Marquette (18-5, 9-3) dropped its second straight and fell to 3-3 since a six-game winning streak. The Golden Eagles won the previous six meetings between the teams.

“That was a heck of a game by St. John’s,” coach Shaka Smart said. “Hats off and much respect to coach Pitino, their whole program and all their guys. I thought they played with incredible violence. They were just the more aggressive team for the majority of the game.”

