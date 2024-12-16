No. 12 Oregon downs Stephen F. Austin 79-61 to get back in win column

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Brandon Angel had 15 points and six rebounds as No. 12 Oregon defeated Stephen F. Austin 79-61. Angel, a 6-foot-9 senior transfer from Stanford, was 4 for 5 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line for the Ducks, who bounced back from their first loss of the season against UCLA last weekend. Supreme Cook and Jadrian Tracey scored 14 points apiece for Oregon while Nate Bittle added 13 points in 18 minutes before fouling out. Matt Hayman led the Lumberjacks with 17 points while Keon Thompson added 11.

