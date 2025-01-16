No. 12 Michigan St beats Penn St 90-85 for 1st 10-game winning streak since 2019 Final Four season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had a season-high 18 points and Jaden Akins scored 16, leading No. 12 Michigan State to a 90-85 victory over Penn State. The Spartans have won 10 straight for the first time since the 2018-19 season, the most recent of their eight teams to reach the Final Four under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo. The Nittany Lions have lost four in a row, including three straight to AP Top 25 teams. Penn State’s Ace Baldwin Jr. had 20 points and nine assists after missing one game with a back injury.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.