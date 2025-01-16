No. 12 Michigan St beats Penn St 90-85 for 1st 10-game winning streak since 2019 Final Four season

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Michigan State guard Jaden Akins (3), right, drives against Penn State forward Kachi Nzeh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Al Goldis]

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had a season-high 18 points and Jaden Akins scored 16, leading No. 12 Michigan State to a 90-85 victory over Penn State. The Spartans have won 10 straight for the first time since the 2018-19 season, the most recent of their eight teams to reach the Final Four under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo. The Nittany Lions have lost four in a row, including three straight to AP Top 25 teams. Penn State’s Ace Baldwin Jr. had 20 points and nine assists after missing one game with a back injury.

