No. 12 Houston rides 2 big first-half runs, routs Kansas State 87-57 for 8th straight victory

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) shoots over Kansas State guard Max Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 15 points, Joseph Tugler had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Houston used two big first-half runs to rout Kansas State 87-57. LJ Cryer and Ja’Vier Francis added 11 points apiece for the Cougars, who cruised to their eighth straight win in their first trip to Manhattan since 1971. They improved to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12 thanks in large part to runs of 16-2 and 18-3 that allowed Houston to build a 22-point halftime lead. Brendan Hausen scored 15 for the Wildcats, who dropped to 7-8 and 1-3 in the conference with their third consecutive defeat.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.