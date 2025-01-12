No. 12 Houston rides 2 big first-half runs, routs Kansas State 87-57 for 8th straight victory

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 15 points, Joseph Tugler had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Houston used two big first-half runs to rout Kansas State 87-57. LJ Cryer and Ja’Vier Francis added 11 points apiece for the Cougars, who cruised to their eighth straight win in their first trip to Manhattan since 1971. They improved to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12 thanks in large part to runs of 16-2 and 18-3 that allowed Houston to build a 22-point halftime lead. Brendan Hausen scored 15 for the Wildcats, who dropped to 7-8 and 1-3 in the conference with their third consecutive defeat.

