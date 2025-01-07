No. 12 Houston beats TCU 65-46 for 7th straight win

By The Associated Press
Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Houston, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 14 points, J’Wan Roberts added 12 and No. 12 Houston beat TCU 65-46 for its seventh straight win. L.J Cryer had 10 points for Houston, which shot 48% and went 8 of 19 on 3-pointers. The Cougars won their 31st consecutive home game. Noah Reynolds scored 19 points and Vasean Allette added 11 for TCU. The Horned Frogs shot 43% but struggled from deep, finishing 3 of 18 on 3s.

