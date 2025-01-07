No. 12 Houston beats TCU 65-46 for 7th straight win

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 14 points, J’Wan Roberts added 12 and No. 12 Houston beat TCU 65-46 for its seventh straight win. L.J Cryer had 10 points for Houston, which shot 48% and went 8 of 19 on 3-pointers. The Cougars won their 31st consecutive home game. Noah Reynolds scored 19 points and Vasean Allette added 11 for TCU. The Horned Frogs shot 43% but struggled from deep, finishing 3 of 18 on 3s.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.