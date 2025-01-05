No. 11 UConn erases a 14-point deficit to top Providence 87-84 and stay unbeaten in the Big East

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Hassan Diarra had 19 points and eight assists, Aidan Mahaney and Tarris Reed Jr. helped spark a second-half comeback and No. 11 UConn overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Providence 87-84 on Sunday and extend its home winning streak to 28 games. Solo Ball added 16 points for UConn (12-3, 4-0 Big East). Mahaney scored 15, Alex Karaban had 13 and Reed had all of his 10 in the second half. Jayden Pierre scored 24 points and Wesley Cardet finished with 18 for Providence (7-8, 1-3).

