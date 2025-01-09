No. 11 Kansas shuts down Arizona State in 2nd half to win 74-55

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Zeke Mayo scored 23 points and No. 11 Kansas held Arizona State to 13 in the second half of a 74-55 victory. Hunter Dickinson added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Jayhawks, who started the second period with a 20-3 spurt that turned a six-point deficit into an 11-point lead at the second media timeout. Kansas outscored the Sun Devils 38-13 after halftime. Arizona State didn’t score its 10th point of the half until 3:09 remained. ASU was led by Alston Mason with 19 points. BJ Freeman had 10, and Jayden Quaintance added nine points and 11 rebounds.

