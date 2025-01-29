No. 11 Kansas plays without injured guard Dajuan Harris Jr for first time in nearly 5 years vs UCF

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — No. 11 Kansas played without Dajuan Harris Jr. for the first time in nearly five years on Tuesday night against UCF. The senior guard tweaked his ankle in practice.Harris has played in 159 games and started the last 98, tied for the seventh-longest streak at Kansas, and his 4,688 minutes played are second only to Danny Manning in school history. Along the way, Harris helped the Jayhawks win the national championship as a sophomore. Meanwhile, KJ Adams was available for the first time since hurting his shoulder in a loss to Iowa State on Jan. 15. He had missed the past three games but practiced Monday and was cleared to play.

