No. 11 Duke women need to avenge another loss to earn 1st ACC Tournament title in 12 years

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — No. 11 Duke has avenged two late-season losses in two days, and the Blue Devils will need another such result to secure their first ACC Tournament championship in 12 years. Third-seeded Duke will meet No. 7 N.C. State, the top seed, in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Sunday. The Blue Devils beat regular-season co-champion and sixth-ranked Notre Dame 61-56 on Saturday, a day after reversing the regular-season outcome against Louisville by winning 61-48 in Friday night’s quarterfinal. Duke’s only losses since Jan. 9 have come against N.C. State, Notre Dame and Louisville.

