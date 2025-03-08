No. 11 Duke women need to avenge another loss to earn 1st ACC Tournament title in 12 years

By BOB SUTTON The Associated Press
Duke head coach Kara Lawson shouts towards the court during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — No. 11 Duke has avenged two late-season losses in two days, and the Blue Devils will need another such result to secure their first ACC Tournament championship in 12 years. Third-seeded Duke will meet No. 7 N.C. State, the top seed, in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Sunday. The Blue Devils beat regular-season co-champion and sixth-ranked Notre Dame 61-56 on Saturday, a day after reversing the regular-season outcome against Louisville by winning 61-48 in Friday night’s quarterfinal. Duke’s only losses since Jan. 9 have come against N.C. State, Notre Dame and Louisville.

