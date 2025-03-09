No. 11 Duke completes its 5-year climb under Kara Lawson to return to the top of the ACC

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Duke head coach Kara Lawson celebrates after cutting the net after the team defeated North Carolina State in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chuck Burton]

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kara Lawson has guided No. 11 Duke back to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Blue Devils beat No. 7 N.C. State in Sunday’s ACC Tournament final to earn their first title since 2013. That marked the first in Lawson’s five-year tenure. Lawson is a former Tennessee player under Pat Summitt, who went on to a lengthy WNBA career that included a championship. Lawson also worked in broadcasting before becoming an assistant coach with the NBA’s Boston Celtics. Duke hired her in 2020 as a first-time college head coach.

