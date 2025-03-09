No. 11 Duke completes its 5-year climb under Kara Lawson to return to the top of the ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kara Lawson has guided No. 11 Duke back to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Blue Devils beat No. 7 N.C. State in Sunday’s ACC Tournament final to earn their first title since 2013. That marked the first in Lawson’s five-year tenure. Lawson is a former Tennessee player under Pat Summitt, who went on to a lengthy WNBA career that included a championship. Lawson also worked in broadcasting before becoming an assistant coach with the NBA’s Boston Celtics. Duke hired her in 2020 as a first-time college head coach.

