No. 10 TCU women go from 1 conference win and tryouts to Big 12 title that fittingly comes at Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Those “Underfrogs” from TCU are now outright women’s Big 12 champions. The team that won only one conference game two seasons ago and last year needed open tryouts to fill roster spots after a series of injuries clinched the title Sunday night. The 10th-ranked Horned Frogs won 51-48 at 13-time champion and No. 17 Baylor. The 28-3 Frogs are in their 13th Big 12 season and won a regular-season title for the first time since the Mountain West in 2010. Second-year coach Mark Campbell says it’s surreal taking a Big 12 trophy home to TCU.

