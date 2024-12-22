No. 10 Oregon beats Stanford 76-61 in a matchup of former Pac-12 foes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Kwame Evans Jr. made 10 free throws on the way to a team-high 13 points and No. 10 Oregon beat Stanford 76-61. Evans made just one basket from the field but managed to get to the line repeatedly to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad added 10 points as Oregon had nine players score at least five points. Maxime Raynaud had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cardinal. Stanford had its three-game winning streak snapped.

