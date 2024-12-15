No. 10 Oklahoma extends its winning streak to three games with a 94-54 victory over Oral Roberts

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 14 points and 10 rebounds as No. 10 Oklahoma beat Oral Roberts 94-54. Zya Vann matched Beers with 14 points, and Payton Verhulst added 12 points and nine rebounds as Oklahoma (9-1) won its third straight game since losing in overtime to Duke on Nov. 27. Ruthie Udoumoh scored 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Jalei Oglesby added 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Oral Roberts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.