No. 1 UCLA uses balanced scoring attack and gives its starters some rest in an 83-49 rout at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Lauren Betts finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes and Timea Gardiner added 16 points off the bench as No. 1 UCLA routed Purdue 83-49. Bruins coach Cori Close gave her starters plenty of rest with Jones logging the most minutes, 25, in the Bruins’ second game in four days in Indiana. UCLA pulled off a rare double by beating Purdue and Indiana on their home courts to remain a perfect 16-0. Destini Lombard scored 16 points to lead the Boilermakers (7-8, 0-4). Rashunda Jones and McKenna Layden each had eight points for Purdue.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.