No. 1 UCLA takes unbeaten record into crosstown showdown against sixth-ranked USC and JuJu Watkins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Top-ranked UCLA visits sixth-ranked Southern California in a sold-out showdown in Los Angeles on Thursday. At 23-0, the Bruins are the nation’s last remaining undefeated women’s team. Led by JuJu Watkins, the Trojans are 21-2 and 11-1 in the Big Ten. Bruins coach Cori Close is calling the crosstown rivalry game a Final Four dress rehearsal, with both teams looking to make deep runs in next month’s NCAA Tournament. Watkins leads the Big Ten in scoring at 23.9 points per game. UCLA’s 6-foot-7 center Lauren Betts is right behind at 19.6 points.

