No. 1 UCLA takes unbeaten record into crosstown showdown against sixth-ranked USC and JuJu Watkins

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Thayer]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Top-ranked UCLA visits sixth-ranked Southern California in a sold-out showdown in Los Angeles on Thursday. At 23-0, the Bruins are the nation’s last remaining undefeated women’s team. Led by JuJu Watkins, the Trojans are 21-2 and 11-1 in the Big Ten. Bruins coach Cori Close is calling the crosstown rivalry game a Final Four dress rehearsal, with both teams looking to make deep runs in next month’s NCAA Tournament. Watkins leads the Big Ten in scoring at 23.9 points per game. UCLA’s 6-foot-7 center Lauren Betts is right behind at 19.6 points.

