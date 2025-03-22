No. 1 UCLA expects a raucous March Madness sendoff in the Bruins’ home finale against Richmond

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The UCLA women’s basketball team has lost only two games at Pauley Pavilion in the past two seasons. The Bruins are almost certainly the best women’s team in school history, and they’ll bid farewell to Pauley when they host eighth-seeded Richmond (28-6) in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. UCLA had a loud crowd for its opening-round victory over Southern, and coach Cori Close wants to see something even bigger for the Bruins’ home finale against the talented Spiders near the end of a history-packed season for women’s basketball in Los Angeles.

