No. 1 UCLA ends its run as nation’s lone unbeaten team with upset loss to crosstown rival USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The unbeaten streak is over for UCLA. The top-ranked Bruins lost 71-60 to sixth-ranked USC and JuJu Watkins, ending their school-record run of 23 consecutive victories to open the season. They were the nation’s last unbeaten women’s team. The Bruins rallied from a 14-point deficit in the first half to lead 52-47 going into the fourth. That’s when Watkins and USC took over. They outscored UCLA 24-8, including 11-2 to end the game. UCLA missed its first eight shots and was just 2 of 16 from the floor in the quarter. There’s little time to regroup as the Bruins host No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.