No. 1 seed Auburn has a roster filled with ‘underdog kids’ looking for a turnaround in NCAA play

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has an unusual roster makeup for a team that won the Southeastern Conference’s regular season and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Even in the topsy-turvy, transfer-friendly world of college sports this one is unique. Coach Bruce Pearl calls the Tigers “a bunch of underdog kids” now trying to live up to high expectations. The third-ranked Tigers have set the bar high in Pearl’s 11th season on the Plains, even though they stumbled before the NCAA Tournament. Auburn lost three of its last four games, all against ranked teams, but has everything in place to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

