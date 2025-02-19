No. 1 Sabalenka loses to Tauson in Dubai as Swiatek advances to quarterfinals

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Clara Tauson didn’t get much sleep but still beat No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships. The 22-year-old Dane got to bed late after outlasting Elina Svitolina in a three-set victory in the previous round. She says “I slept maybe five hours last night. We went to sleep at 330 a.m.” It was Tauson’s first win over a No. 1-ranked player. Next up is Linda Noskova for a shot at the semifinals. The Czech player beat fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula. Defending champion Jasmine Paolini was ousted by Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-0. Second-seeded Iga Swiatek beat Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 6-0.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.