No. 1 overall seed UCLA eager to begin its quest for a storybook ending to this historic season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s season already has been a spectacular story by multiple measures. The Bruins are still determined to write the proper ending. Lauren Betts and her teammates won a school-record 30 games and lost only twice while spending 13 weeks at No. 1. They’re still smiling at the memory of the confetti-strewn celebration of their revenge victory over crosstown rival Southern California last week in Indianapolis to win their first Big Ten championship. As the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Bruins have a golden opportunity to do something even bigger. UCLA will host Southern at Pauley Pavilion.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.