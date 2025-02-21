No. 1 Notre Dame rolls past Miami 82-42, remains perfect in ACC

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 19 points, Hannah Hidalgo added 18 and No. 1 Notre Dame rolled past Miami 82-42 on Thursday night.

Olivia Miles scored 14 and Liatu King finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (24-2, 15-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Cameron Williams scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds for Miami (13-13, 3-12). The Hurricanes were 0 for 16 from 3-point range and shot 27% overall.

The Irish extended the nation’s second-longest active winning streak to 19 games. Grand Canyon has won 22 straight.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Irish, who entered the game 15th nationally in field goal percentage defense this season, forced Miami into a 3-for-24 start from the field. The Hurricanes missed their first nine shots, then made three in a row, and then missed their next 12 shots.

Miami: Natalija Marshall — who averaged 4.1 points for the Irish in the last three seasons before transferring to Miami — faced her former team for the first time. She shared a lot of pregame hugs with old friends, then finished with five points and six rebounds.

Key moment

It was over early. The Irish jumped out to a 10-0 lead, Miami answered with a 6-0 run, and Notre Dame answered that with a 13-0 burst. Add it up, and it was 23-6 early in the second quarter.

Key stat

Notre Dame is now 47-0 in the Niele Ivey coaching era when holding opponents to 56 points or less.

Up next

Both teams play Sunday. Notre Dame goes to N.C. State and Miami plays its home regular-season finale against Wake Forest.

