No. 1 Notre Dame clamps down on defense, a good sign as March is getting closer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — It’s been a good week for the Notre Dame women’s basketball team: Return to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday, then turn in perhaps its best defensive game of the season on Thursday. Forget the 82 points that Notre Dame scored in its win over Miami on Thursday night. The big number for Fighting Irish coach Niele Ivey was 42 — the season-best in points allowed by her team this season, the reward for a night of airtight defense.

