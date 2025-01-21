No. 1 Auburn faces No. 6 Tennessee in loaded week for SEC in AP Top 25

The Southeastern Conference has a big week ahead, with four games between ranked teams, headlined by No. 6 Tennessee at top-ranked Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers moved into to the No. 1 spot for the second time in program history a week ago and remained there after a chaotic week in which 19 AP Top 25 teams lost at least once. While Auburn will get time to rest up, the Vols first have a difficult game against No. 14 Mississippi State on Tuesday. No. 16 Mississippi also has two games against ranked opponents this week, facing No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 22 Missouri. No. 7 Houston plays at No. 12 Kansas in the Big 12’s only game between ranked teams.

