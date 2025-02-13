Njie hits winner, Burton has career-high 32 points and Notre Dame edges Boston College 97-94 in 2OT

BOSTON (AP) — Kebba Njie scored the go-ahead basket with 16 seconds left in the second overtime, Markus Burton scored a career-high 32 points and Notre Dame outlasted Boston College 97-94 on Wednesday night.

Dion Brown’s layup with 1:20 left in the second overtime, gave the Eagles a 94-93 lead after they trailed by five earlier in the period. After Burton missed two free throws and Donald Hand Jr. missed a 3-pointer for Boston College, Njie’s follow of a Burton miss put the Fighting Irish back up 95-94 though he missed the and-one free throw.

Brown missed a jumper with six seconds left and Burton finished off the win with two free throws.

Tae Davis scored 20 points and Braeden Shrewsberry 16 for Notre Dame (11-13, 5-8 ACC), which had lost three straight.

Chad Venning scored 21, Hand 17, Brown and Roger McFarlane 15 each and Fred Payne 11 for Boston College (10-14, 2-11), which has lost nine of 10.

After trailing by 14 points early in the second half, Notre Dame tied it three times in the last two minutes of regulation but did not take the lead until Burton’s layup with 3:50 left in the first overtime.

Notre Dame went up by three with 1:26 left in the first overtime, Hand tied it with a 3-pointer and neither team scored in the final minute.

The Eagles shot 61% in the first half and led 41-35 at the break.

In the last 10 minutes of regulation, Davis and Burton scored all but two of Notre Dame’s 20 points. Similarly, Hand and Venning scored all but two of the Eagles’ final 14.

Boston College visits N.C. State on Saturday.

Notre Dame hosts Louisville on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.