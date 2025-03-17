NIT makes ‘avoidable’ and ‘unfortunate’ error while offering South Alabama a tourney bid

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — South Alabama will watch college basketball’s postseason tournaments from afar. The Jaguars got left out of the NCAA-affiliated National Invitation Tournament when officials overbooked the bracket. The school’s athletic director called the situation “avoidable” and “unfortunate.” The Jaguars received an invitation to the NIT on Sunday following the reveal of the NCAA Tournament bracket. An hour later, the NIT called back and rescinded the offer. NIT officials thought a spot opened because UC Riverside was locked into another postseason tournament, the College Basketball Invitational. But UC Riverside got out of the CBI and accepted the NIT offer. That left South Alabama high and dry, even though coach Richie Riley had already told his players they were playing in the postseason.

