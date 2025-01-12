Nishikori saves 2 match points to advance in his Australian Open comeback

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Kei Nishikori saved two match points against Thiago Monteiro and ensured his Australian Open comeback advanced to the second round. The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up fended off both match points and held in the 10th game of the third set before he rallied for a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 win in just over four hours. The 35-year-old Japanese star improved to 29-8 in five-setters, including 8-1 at the Australian Open. He says he’s feeling positive about his next round “I’m feeling so good,” he says, “why not?”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.