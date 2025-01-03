Niners QB Joshua Dobbs makes his return to the desert when he faces the Cards in season finale

The San Francisco 49ers will start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback on Sunday when they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Both teams have been eliminated from the playoff race. Dobbs is starting for Brock Purdy, who is out with an elbow injury. Dobbs played the first half of last season with the Cardinals, filling in while starter Kyler Murray recovered from a knee injury. Both teams have struggled of late. The 49ers have lost six of seven while the Cardinals have dropped five of six.

