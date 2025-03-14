Nikola Priede’s 20 points help Vermont women beat Albany 62-55 for the America East tourney title

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nikola Priede scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 2 seed Vermont beat top-seeded Albany 62-55 on Friday night in the championship game of the America East Tournament.

Vermont and Albany entered with seven America East championships apiece, tied for second all-time behind Maine with 10. It was Vermont’s second title over the last 15 years, with the last coming in 2023 against the Great Danes.

Vermont (21-12), appearing in its third consecutive championship game, improved to 7-2 against Albany since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Albany (26-6) had won seven straight heading into the championship, with its last loss coming to Vermont on Feb. 8. The Great Danes lost at home for the first time this season.

Vermont went ahead 55-46 after Keira Hanson made a 3-pointer and Anna Olson followed with a shot in the lane on the next possession with 3:12 remaining.

Albany grabbed two offensive rebounds after missed 3-pointers and America East player of the year Kayla Cooper was fouled with 1:12 remaining before she missed two free throws to keep Vermont’s lead at 60-53. The Catamounts added a fast-break layup by Priede with 40.3 seconds left for a nine-point lead.

Catherine Gilwee added 12 points for Vermont and Olson had 11.

Cooper finished with 18 points and Jessica Tomasetti added 14 for Albany, which earned its third trip in the last four year to the championship with a 49-41 comeback victory over Maine.

