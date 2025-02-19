Nikola Jokic turns 30 and he’s having one of his best seasons, averaging a triple-double

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets gathered around Nikola Jokic near the 3-point line and belted out a rather off-key version of “happy birthday” as he turned 30. Usually so poised on the court, the three-time NBA MVP seemed almost bashful. His game has certainly matured. He keeps setting the bar higher and higher and just might be in the midst of his finest season of them all. He’s averaging 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 10.2 assists. He’s also posted a league-leading 25 triple-doubles, which is just four shy of tying the franchise record he set in 2022-23.

