Niko Kovac taking over as the coach of Borussia Dortmund

Niko Kovac will be the new coach of Borussia Dortmund as last season’s Champions League runner-up looks to rescue a troubled season. The former Bayern Munich and Monaco coach will start work on Sunday. Youth team coach Mike Tullberg oversaw the 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday. Dortmund managing director for sport Lars Ricken says Tullberg will remain the interim head coach for Saturday’s Bundesliga game at Heidenheim. It’s the first job for Kovac since March when he was fired as the coach of Wolfsburg.

