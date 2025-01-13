Nick Taylor comes through in the clutch. Now he wants more chances to be there

HONOLULU (AP) — Nick Taylor sure knows how to deliver when the stakes are high. He chipped in from 60 feet for eagle on the last hole and then won a playoff at the Sony Open. His last three PGA Tour wins have been in playoffs. It’s the rest of the year the Canadian wants to work on. Taylor didn’t have a top 10 for 11 months before winning the Sony Open. His dismal year after winning in Phoenix kept him off the Presidents Cup team. Taylor is striving for more consistency. But he wouldn’t trade the victories that are piling up.

