Nick Pivetta’s Padres contract includes $5 million conditional team option for 2029 if he gets hurt

Nick Pivetta’s $55 million, four-year contract with the San Diego Padres includes a $5 million conditional team option for 2029 that can be exercised if the right-handed pitcher gets hurt. San Diego can exercise the option if Pivetta has a specified injury or surgery related to the specified injury and goes on the injured list for more than 130 consecutive days in any season or in a one-year period, according to contract terms obtained by The Associated Press. The time frame for the injury, surgery or IL days must be from July 1, 2026, through the 2028 season. Pivetta was on the injured list from April 6 to May 8 last year because of a right elbow flexor strain.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.