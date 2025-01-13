Nick Kyrgios says his Australian Open loss might have been his last singles match in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has lost 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (2) to unseeded Jacob Fearnley in the first round of the Australian Open. Kyrgios said afterward that Monday night’s contest probably was the last Australian Open singles match of his career. Kyrgios delivered the occasional ace and his favorite sort of trick shots, delighting a home crowd as he usually does. But his much-anticipated return to Melbourne Park after two seasons filled with injuries and surgeries did not last long or go particularly well. Kyrgios was hampered by a strained abdominal muscle and hit fewer aces and slower serves than Fearnley.

