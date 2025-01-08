Nick Kyrgios’ return to Grand Slam tennis hits an injury setback ahead of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios faces another injury setback in his planned return to Grand Slam tennis at the Australian Open after an abdominal strain forced him to withdraw from an exhibition with Novak Djokovic this week. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, sidelined with wrist and knee injuries since the 2022 U.S. Open, said in an Instagram post Wednesday that an ultrasound scan revealed an abdominal strain and “unfortunately (I) won’t be able to play my good friend (Djokovic) this Thursday.” The 29-year-old Australian has signaled the injury is “not too serious” but told Australia’s 7News it would limit his preparations for the Australian Open, which starts Sunday at Melbourne Park.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.