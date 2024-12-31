Nick Kyrgios proves his match fitness in a losing cause despite not having played for 18 months

By The Associated Press
Australia's Nick Kyrgios, left, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrate during their doubles match against Alexander Erler of Austria and Andreas Mies of Germany in the Brisbane International, at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Darren England/AAP Image via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darren England]

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — If Nick Kyrgios was attempting to prove his match fitness after 18 months off the tour due to wrist and knee injuries, he did a good job, albeit in a losing cause at the Brisbane International. In a match Tuesday that lasted 2 hours, 27 minutes at Pat Rafter Arena,  21-year-old Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France beat the 29-year-old Australian 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3). Later, Novak Djokovic, who beat Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon final, was scheduled to play Australian wild-card entry Rinky Hijikata. On Monday, Djokovic and Kyrgios, who are good friends, won their first-round doubles match.

