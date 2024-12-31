Nick Kyrgios proves his match fitness in a losing cause despite not having played for 18 months

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — If Nick Kyrgios was attempting to prove his match fitness after 18 months off the tour due to wrist and knee injuries, he did a good job, albeit in a losing cause at the Brisbane International. In a match Tuesday that lasted 2 hours, 27 minutes at Pat Rafter Arena, 21-year-old Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France beat the 29-year-old Australian 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3). Later, Novak Djokovic, who beat Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon final, was scheduled to play Australian wild-card entry Rinky Hijikata. On Monday, Djokovic and Kyrgios, who are good friends, won their first-round doubles match.

