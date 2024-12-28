Nick Kyrgios is back in tournament action for the 1st time in 18 months at Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios will make his return to tournament tennis at the Brisbane International when he takes on 21-year-old Giovanni Perricard of France. It will be the first tour-level appearance by Kyrgios since the Stuttgart Open in June 2023. The 29-year-old Kyrgios has been mostly sidelined with career-threatening wrist and knee injuries since the 2022 U.S. Open quarterfinals. Kyrgios is also entered in the Australian Open beginning Jan. 12. It would be his first Grand Slam singles tournament in more than two years.

