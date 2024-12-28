Nick Kyrgios heavily criticizes Sinner, Swiatek for doping-related issues

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Just days away from his return to tennis at the Brisbane International, Nick Kyrgios hasn’t minced his words in referring to doping-related charges against Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek. He labelled breaches of the sport’s anti-doping program as “disgusting for our sport.” The International Tennis Integrity Agency levelled charges against world No.1 Sinner and former world No.1 Iga Swiatek. Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March, but avoided a ban because the ITIA determined he was not to blame. “Two world No. 1s both getting done for doping is disgusting for our sport. It’s a horrible look,” Kyrgios said at his Brisbane International media conference.

