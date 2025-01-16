Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis retire from their Australian Open doubles match

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios’ return to the Australian Open is over after he and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis stopped playing while trailing in the second set of their first-round doubles match. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis won the men’s doubles title at Melbourne Park in 2022. They retired from Thursday night’s match while down 7-5, 3-2 against another Australian team, James Duckworth and Aleksandar Vukic. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis came into the match dealing with physical issues after losses in singles.

