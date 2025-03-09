Nichushkin has hat trick, MacKinnon scores go-ahead goal as Avalanche rally for 7-4 win over Leafs

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin completed a hat trick with an empty-net score after Nathan MacKinnon knocked in the go-ahead goal with 4:15 remaining and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 on Saturday night.

It was Nichushkin’s first three-goal game in the regular season. He also had a hat trick in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series in 2024. Nichushkin tied his career-high with four points.

With Colorado on the power play, MacKinnon sent a wrist shot over the glove of Anthony Stolarz to give Colorado the lead. The Avalanche tied the game on Jonathan Drouin’s goal with 8:05 left. It was part of five consecutive goals for Colorado after trailing 4-2 in the second period.

Joel Kiviranta also scored and MacKinnon closed it out with an empty-netter for the Avalanche, who improved to 5-0 on their six-game homestand.

MacKinnon’s two scores extended his home points streak to 19 games. He also moved one point away from 1,000 for his career.

Mackenzie Blackwood allowed four goals on 21 shots.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had two goals and Auston Matthews added three assists for Toronto. Stolarz finished with 27 saves.

Both teams featured new-look lineups following Friday’s trade deadline. The Avalanche added centers Charlie Coyle and Brock Nelson. The Maple Leafs brought in defenseman Brandon Carlo and forward Scott Laughton.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Marner’s two goals gave him 21 for the season for his fifth straight 20-goal season.

Avalanche: The Avalanche have used 46 players this season. It’s the most since the team moved to Denver in 1995-96.

Key moment

Nelson and Coyle recorded assists in their debuts with the Avalanche.

Key stat

Matthews had his 56th career three-point game.

Up next

Avalanche host Chicago on Monday to conclude a six-game homestand, and Maple Leafs visit Utah to finish a three-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.