Nice shocks PSG and ends champion’s hopes of unbeaten Ligue 1 season

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s bid to go unbeaten in Ligue 1 was ruined on Friday when it lost to Nice 3-1.

PSG’s first home defeat in almost a year was a shock reverse for a club which clinched the French league title three weeks ago and was shifting its focus to the Champions League semifinal first leg at Arsenal on Tuesday.

Coach Luis Enrique rested several starters but it was still one-way traffic as PSG dominated the early stages.

However, profligate finishing and an inspired performance by Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka kept PSG scoreless.

Nice’s Morgan Sanson broke the deadlock when Badredine Bouanani’s elegant through ball left him with only Gianluigi Donnarumma to beat and he slipped the ball neatly under the keeper.

Nice’s lead, however, lasted only five minutes. PSG’s Fabián Ruiz turned inside the box and fired home a neat chip over the defense from Ousmane Dembélé.

Nice did the unlikely again a minute into the second half and once more it was Sanson who did the damage, scoring with a spectacular scissor kick volley.

Even with the introduction of Bradley Barcola, Gonçalo Ramos, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Lucas Beraldo, the home side failed to react and, incredibly, Nice scored again. An unmarked Youssouf Ndayishimiye headed home the third in the 70th.

The win lifted Nice into fourth place, equal on points with Monaco and a point behind second-placed Marseille.

