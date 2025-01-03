Nice extends great home run with 3-2 win over plucky Rennes

Nice has moved into fourth place in Ligue 1 after an entertaining 3-2 win at home to Rennes. Evann Guessand scored one and made one for Nice and Sofiane Diop and Gaëtan Laborde also scored in the first half on Friday. Arnaud Kalimuendo and Adrien Truffert got Rennes’ goals. Pablo Rosario was sent off late on for the home side but Nice, which is still unbeaten at home, has moved to fourth. Rennes remains 12th.

