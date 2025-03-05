NHRA driver Tony Schumacher lands a part-time ride with Rick Ware Racing for 2025 season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — “The Sarge” is back for another NHRA season. Eight-time Top Fuel champion and 88-time race winner Tony Schumacher will run a partial schedule for Rick Ware Racing this season. The winningest Top Fuel driver in NHRA history hopes to turn the part-time gig into a full-time ride in 2026. Schumacher says he expects to compete “at a high level immediately” with RWR and alongside teammate Clay Millican. Schumacher earned his “Sarge” nickname while driving an Army-sponsored dragster for years. He won Top Fuel championships in 1999, 2004-09 and 2014. The NHRA Mission Foods Series kicks off this weekend at the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

