NHRA Arizona Nationals Pairings

Sunday, March 23

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park, the third of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel 1. Doug Kalitta, 3.688 seconds, 330.39 mph vs. 14. Travis Shumake, 5.207, 136.91; 2. Brittany Force, 3.705, 331.69 vs. 13. Steven Chrisman, 4.294, 217.53; 3. Shawn Langdon, 3.706, 331.85 vs. 12. Scott Palmer, 4.018, 275.00; 4. Antron Brown, 3.710, 333.82 vs. 11. Josh Hart, 3.817, 323.58; 5. Clay Millican, 3.734, 329.34 vs. 10. Jasmine Salinas, 3.808, 314.09; 6. Justin Ashley, 3.754, 329.26 vs. 9. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.763, 327.03; 7. Tony Stewart, 3.755, 325.22 vs. 8. Shawn Reed, 3.757, 328.46.

Funny Car 1. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.863, 333.82 vs. 16. Jon Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.656, 213.43; 2. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.883, 327.74 vs. 15. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.247, 242.23; 3. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.895, 327.51 vs. 14. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.151, 295.01; 4. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.912,

323.50 vs. 13. Blake Alexander, Charger, 4.021, 318.62; 5. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.919, 328.14 vs. 12. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.982, 323.97; 6. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.931, 324.75 vs. 11. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.978, 319.52; 7. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.931, 323.35 vs. 10. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.952, 323.66; 8. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.933, 324.44 vs. 9. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.939, 329.58.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Spencer Hyde, 4.935, 142.00; 18. Jim Campbell, 5.058, 183.52; 19. Jeff Diehl, 5.232, 143.80; 20. Terry Haddock, 6.031, 114.88.

Pro Stock — 1. Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.509, 208.88 vs. 16. Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.590, 207.40; 2.

Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.512, 209.59 vs. 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.583, 208.17; 3. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.516, 210.11 vs. 14. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.573, 209.04; 4. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.520, 210.37 vs. 13. David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.570, 208.42; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.538, 208.68 vs. 12. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.564, 208.78; 6. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.540, 208.23 vs. 11. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.561, 210.08; 7. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.551, 208.68 vs. 10. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.557, 210.47; 8.

Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.554, 207.53 vs. 9. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.555, 209.23.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Chris McGaha, 6.600, 207.82; 18. Cody Coughlin, 6.600, 207.15; 19. Stephen Bell, 6.613, 207.94; 20. Kenny Delco, 6.623, 207.27; 21. Matt Latino, 6.681, 207.37.

