NHLPA mental health training program expands to members of the PHPA playing in the minors

TORONTO (AP) — The mental health training program launched by the NHL Players’ Association roughly a year ago is expanding to those in the minors in the American Hockey League and ECHL. The NHLPA and Professional Hockey Players’ Association announced Tuesday that the First Line initiative with the Mental Health Commission of Canada now will be available to the PHPA’s more than 1,000 players without NHL contracts. The NHLPA said more than 85 of its members have taken part in the training since it was first offered in January 2024.

