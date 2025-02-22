NHL will hold its first decentralized draft at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2025 NHL draft will take place at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The league announced Saturday that the draft will take place June 27 and 28 as it shifts to the decentralized model used by the NFL and NBA, with team staffs participating virtually from their home cities. Commissioner Gary Bettman and top prospects will still be in attendance for the event. The past three years the draft was conducted in person after two years of doing it virtually because of the pandemic.

