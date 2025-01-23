NHL linesman leaves game after collision with Toews

By The Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, right, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — Linesman Jonny Murray left in the third period after briefly returning following a second-period collision in the Avalanche game against Winnipeg on Wednesday night. Colorado defenseman Devon Toews was skating with Jets forward Kyle Connor in the Winnipeg end and collided with Murray near his right knee at 7:26 of the period. Murray spun and fell to the ice and stayed down on his hands and knees while being attended to by Colorado trainers. He got to his feet and went off with help from the Avalanche trainers.

