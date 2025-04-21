NHL linesman injured in Game 1 of Wild-Golden Knights playoff

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) checks Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Maule]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Linesman Bryan Pancich left Sunday night’s Minnesota-Vegas playoff game 3:37 into the second period after a collision with Golden Knights forward Brett Howden.

Backup official Frederick L’Ecuyer took Pancich’s place in the opening game of the first-round Western Conference series.

Howden was trying to bat down a puck in the offensive zone when he appeared to make contact with Pancich’s head with both by the boards. Howden briefly knelt down to check on the official before joining his team as the Wild went on an offensive rush.

